Mariah Carey is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for recognition of her work in co-writing most of her hits.
The 49-year-old singer has been named as one of the inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for 2020, where she will be honoured alongside the likes of the Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, The Neptunes, William "Mickey" Stevenson and Steve Miller.
Mariah will be inducted for her work in co-writing most of her hits, including "All I Want For Christmas Is You", and has it's "one of the greatest honours" of her career to be inducted.
She wrote on Twitter: "I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020! (sic)".