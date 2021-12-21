Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' sets new Billboard Hot 100 record

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time, setting a new chart record. The festive pop song - which was written by Mariah Carey back in 1994 and has charted every year since - has hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third time and in doing so has become the first song in history of the chart to have three separate runs in the top spot.

Mariah said: "Yes! I can't even know what to say. The kids just woke me up with confetti, [Bryan] Tanaka[boyfriend }brought in two mimosas - one for me, one for him. “This type of news - it's never like 'Oh my God, I'm so bored of this news' - to have another Billboard Hot 100 [number one] with this song that means so much to me - I can't even, I literally don't know what to say."

"Can't even know what to say" but in a voice note! The most amazing news to wake up to!!! The 52-year-old popstar went on to thank listeners around the world for their support over the years, and gave special mention to the Lambily - the name she gives to her superfans, a combination of the words "lamb" and "family."