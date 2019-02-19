Mary J. Blige. Picture: Reuters

Mary J. Blige thinks Cardi B should be allowed her "moment" after winning a Grammy Award. The 'Be Without You' hitmaker was shocked by the response aimed at the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper after she took home the Best Rap Album prize at the annual music ceremony earlier this month.

She said: "Why can't she have her moment?"

And commenting on Cardi and Nicki Minaj's feud whilst making an appearance on The View, she added: "We've suffered enough amongst a male-dominated society, a male-dominated business, and we've suffered enough amongst each other. So when you see us trying to do something, at at least try to bring us together, at least try to lift us up together."

Cardi was forced to deactivate her Instagram account after defending her win.

She said in the now-deleted clip: I've been taking a lot of s**t today. I'm seeing a lot of bulls**t today and I saw a lot of s**t last night, and I'm sick of this s**t. I work hard for my motherf***ing album. I remember last year when I didn't win for 'Bodak Yellow' and everybody was like, 'Cardi got snubbed.' Now this year's a f***ing problem?! My album went two-time platinum, my n****, and every chart that there was, my album was always Top 10. Number one album, as well."

After deleting the video, the 'I Like It' rapper then posted a photo caption in which she explained how hard she had worked on her record.

She wrote: "Slept in the studio on leather sofas for 3 months straight, migraines, in Atlanta in Miami away from my family. I have 4 songs that couldn't make the album cause my nose was so stuffy bro I was huffy puffy ... I had @offsetyrn and @brooklyn.johnny reaching out to the world for a verse on top of that I was depress [sic] cause everybody was suspecting I was pregnant and I constantly kept reading Cardi you 'STUPID,' 'YOU RUINED YOUR CAREER,' 'WHY WOULD YOU HAVE A BABY AT THE BEGINNING OF YOUR CAREER ... My album went #1 and spend [sic] 21 weeks straight on billboard top ten! Every song is gold or platinum or higher. I listen to my album and I cry because I know the hell I went thruu doing the album is always a bittersweet memory. (sic)"