Megan Thee Stallion gives album update and hints at City Girls collab

Megan Thee Stallion has given her fans an update on her debut album and hinted at a possible collaboration with hip hop duo City Girls. The “Savage” hitmaker took to Twitter to give her 4.5 million followers an update on her hotly-anticipated debut album, while she also hinted at a collaboration with City Girls. When one follower asked how long it will be until she's completed the record, Megan replied: "Waiting on 2 more features then I’m done." Waiting on 2 more features then I’m done 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/mdFSBTh0BN — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 28, 2020 And when another fan asked if she has done a track with the hip hop duo - which comprises of Yung Miami and JT - Megan simply posted the purple devil emoji. Last week, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper teased that her album was "about to get crazy".

Megan - who has quickly become one of the best-selling artists in the music industry - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My album abt to go crazy [smiling emoji] (sic)"

Despite her recent successes, Megan has previously admitted to encountering plenty of stresses in her everyday life.

And the hip hop star doesn't have any qualms with being open about her worries.

She said: "I don’t know when it became the trend to be so mother******* perfect, but I hate it.

"I know that I’m a mess sometimes, and it’s okay to be a mess. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to scream. It’s okay to be angry. It’s okay to go through a thousand different emotions."

Megan thinks female rappers are held to a higher standard than their male counterparts.

She explained: "A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised."

The “WAP” hitmaker - who has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Normani and Cardi B - also rubbished the idea that her music is too raunchy.

Megan - who is known for her explicit lyrics and eye-catching music videos - said: "What are you really mad about? You cannot be mad about me rapping about sex. That’s not what you’re mad about."