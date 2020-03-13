Megan Thee Stallion says the internet has driven her career success

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

According to Megan Thee Stallion, she owes much of her success to the internet.

The 25-year-old rap star - who recently released her new EP, "Suga" - has developed a huge following on social media and YouTube, and that popularity has helped to drive her recent success.

The "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker told the New York Times newspaper: "The main reason I am where I am today is because of the internet, but the crazy thing is I didn't grow up online.





"My mom played UGK, Biggie and Lil' Kim, and my dad was a big Three 6 Mafia fan, so the music I was listening to was already grown.





"When I got old enough to curse and rap, I was thinking, What would Biggie think about this? Would Pimp C like this?"





Despite her online popularity, Megan doesn't think her music reflects an internet-first approach to recording.





She said: "Even though my career does really well because of the internet, my style is not new.





"I watched old DVDs of people in Houston and videos of guys in a circle, rapping, freestyling with each other."





Megan recently claimed she always knew she'd rise to the top of the music business.





She said: "When you're a confident person, you're not trying to claw your way to the top. You just know you [are] naturally going to make it."





Megan also revealed she hopes to avoid conflict with other female rap stars.





She shared: "Trying to tear somebody else down, I feel like that's not going to keep me in my position.





"I feel like if I came in and I'm nice and we're working together and we're helping, that's going to keep both of us in our position.



