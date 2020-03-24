EntertainmentMusicInternational
Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' TikTok challenge goes viral amid social distancing

Since everyone is going through self-isolation, most people have taken the stand to entertain others, as well as themselves without stepping out of the house. 

TikTok dancing videos are going viral because what else can people do without feeling the coronavirus cabin fever set in? Create trendy videos of yourself.

Currently, the most trending is the #SavageChallenge which stems from Megan Thee Stallion song, " Savage" .

Keke Palmer, Marsai Martin, Normani and Ryan Destiny are some of the celebrities  that took part in the challenge.

Kerry Washington, who doesn't have TikTok account,  also didn't want to be left off the challenge and made a compilation video of herself which she posted on Twitter.

The public also joined it and shared their coolest "Savage" challenge videos. 

Even Megan did the challenge. 

