Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' TikTok challenge goes viral amid social distancing
"Savage" by Megan @TheeStallion has entered the Top 5 of US iTunes at #5. pic.twitter.com/VGBdfca0OX— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2020
KeKe did the#savagechallenge 🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/30jOAWsc8Y— iLuvHoneyBuns (@iLuvHoneyBuns_) March 19, 2020
Normani & Ryan Destiny join the #savagechallenge.🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZO7sy5YSyG— Thee Stallion Updates (@theeStallionHQ) March 21, 2020
.@MarsaiMartin does her take on Megan @TheeStallion’s #SavageChallenge on Instagram. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BdVW6hfNiG— Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) March 19, 2020
I don't have TikTok, but I wanted to play!!!! #savagechallenge @theestallion pic.twitter.com/1IVnn9kzex— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 21, 2020
She won the #savagechallenge. Y’all can go home now. pic.twitter.com/M6CsEMWL3l— Krystel Gem (@TripleCupLove) March 24, 2020
So me and mom did a tik tok we look so much alike lol 😂 🥰 #savagechallenge pic.twitter.com/rzd85Q3zxh— ♥ Thatstatyana (@ThatsTatyana0) March 20, 2020
In the house likeeeee @theestallion #savagechallenge 👅 pic.twitter.com/ZbdT0jrENP— Sean Bankhead (@itsSeanBankhead) March 17, 2020
i really made a tiktok. 🥴#savagechallenge pic.twitter.com/qWisuFBHku— jh (@_jehannn) March 23, 2020
My sister really got the whole world doing her dance! She’s the creator of the #SavageChallenge By @theestallion ! Tag her and give credit !! She doesn’t have Twitter but follow her 👇🏽— Q (@creativeg3nius) March 19, 2020
TikTok: Keke.Janajah
IG: Queen.KeKeeee pic.twitter.com/ZeazLuXZQL
not megan doing the #savagechallenge pic.twitter.com/7ZV2TJ8evT— SAVAGE (@thugIyfe) March 16, 2020