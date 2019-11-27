Spice Girls star Mel B admitted she's already contacted her bandmates and pushed the idea of another reunion just months after their comeback tour came to an end.
The 44-year-old star was delighted to be back with her former bandmates - Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner - for their highly anticipated comeback tour earlier this year, and now she has admitted she's already keen for them to get some more plans in place.
Speaking to Grazia magazine, the singer - who was nickname Scary Spice in the girl group - said: "I am always going to hold a candle that we can get back on stage together.
"I've always supported that and it worked because we all did it this year together. Well, four of us.
"I even sent a text this week to everyone saying, 'Come on, are we going to do something again or what?' We need to."