Melanie C teases Spice Girls reunion

Melanie C has declared that all of the Spice Girls want to play Glastonbury. The 49-year-old pop star is best known as part of the legendary pop band alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham, but has had a successful solo career in her own right since then and after taking to the stage at the annual Worthy Farm festival on Saturday, insisted that all of her bandmates would like the chance to play at the prestigious music event.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6, she said: "All of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. “Like I said to the audience [on Saturday night], doing a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'a bit of a warm-up for next year?' They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready. “So, if I can drag the other girls along... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

The 'Never Be the Same Again' hitmaker scored a string of number one singles like 'Wannabe' and 'Viva Forever' as part of the world's best-selling girl band during their heyday in the late 1990s and the girls initially reunited in 2007 for a world tour before getting back together again - with the exception of Victoria - for a UK stadium tour in 2019 and Melanie admitted that while some of the band have not performed "in years", they regard the chance to headline Glastonbury as the "ultimate bucket list" tick.