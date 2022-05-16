MGK dedicates song to ‘wife’ Megan Fox and ‘unborn child’ at Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly has sparked rumours his fiancée Megan Fox could be pregnant by dedicating a song to their “unborn child” at the Billboard Music Awards. The musician took to the stage at the annual prize-giving at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night to perform his track “Twin Flame”.

At the start of the performance, he strummed his guitar and said: “I wrote this song for my wife,” before adding: “And this is for our unborn child.” An onlooker told E! News: “People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, ‘Wife?’ ” The pair are engaged but have yet to confirm if they have tied the knot in secret.

However, Machine Gun Kelly has previously referred to Fox as his spouse, despite having yet to walk down the aisle together. Speaking on the red carpet before the show, the singer and rapper revealed that he was planning to celebrate Fox’s birthday afterwards. He said: “It’s my fiancée's birthday at midnight so we are celebrating her wonderful night.”

The “Transformers” actress then added: “I’m boring, I don’t drink, but I’m sure he’ll go off for me.” Fox has three sons, Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with her ex, Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship with Emma Cannon. The couple have yet to comment on the baby rumours, but a source claimed that although the pair would love to start a family together, they plan to wait.

