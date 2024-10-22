Michael Bublé performing at Royal Sandringham Estate in 2025

Michael Bublé is performing an “exclusive outdoor concert” at the Royal Sandringham Estate next year. The ‘Call Me Irresponsible’ singer will perform his hits at the Norfolk residence on Sunday, August 17, 2025 – in what will be his only summer show in England.

His announcement comes as GCE Live gears up to present a series of large-scale outdoor music concerts from August 14 to August 17 – with tickets for Bublé’s show being released at 9am on Thursday, October 24. Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, Michael, 49, has performed sold out shows in over 30 countries. The Canadian star takes audiences on a special journey every night as he serenades his legion of fans with his love songs to give them an unforgettable evening.

To make the concert even more special, fans have the chance to do glamping in the grounds, as well as grab lush VIP packages, which includes a food hamper in the Sandringham Gardens, VIP holders will also be treated to a tour of the private country retreat to Their Majesties King Charles III, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77. Gates for the events will open at 2pm, so audiences can come and spend a full afternoon and evening to savour the foods and tipple on the drinks on offer from the variety of bars and artisan food traders.

With over 75 million albums sold worldwide and a legacy as one of the most successful touring artists ever, Bublé continues to captivate audiences around the globe. His career includes five Grammys, 15 JUNO Awards, a star on the Hollywood and Canada Walk of Fame, six multi-platinum albums and more than 14 billion global streams. Bublé’s last two decades in music has seen him be deeply committed to keeping the Great American Songbook alive, as well as inject a new lease of life into them with his singular style, vocal power and a passion to the timeless tunes he adores.