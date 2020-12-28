Migos will release album early next year

Quavo has revealed Migos are planning to release their long-awaited new album "at the top of the year" and are looking forward to being able to tour again. The trio - comprising Quavo, Offset and Takeoff - had been expected to release the follow-up to 2018's “Culture II” early in 2020 but the record was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now they have confirmed that work on the LP is complete and fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer for it. Quavo explained the group had taken the decision to delay the record because they want the "commotion" of being able to promote it properly and to perform in front of their fans. Speaking on “The ETCs podcast”, he said: "We done with the album, we just waiting on 2021, man, so everything can crank up. "We don't wanna drop it right now. We want the commotion, we want to move, we want to be outside. We want to drop it and go on tour.

"We want to have an album listening and have people in the thang and really hearing the album.

"I can't drop no album and let the internet judge my album. It just don't make sense. I just want to be with the people. I want to touch the people and that's what we gon' do at the top of the year."

And the 29-year-old rapper admitted he's ready for social distancing measures to end so he can perform and get close to fans.

He added: "I'm ready to crowd surf. I'm ready to go crazy again... moshpit."

Although the “Bad and Boujee” hitmakers previously insisted the album wouldn't be called 'Culture III' as expected, Quavo referred to it by that title throughout the new interview.

In July, the rapper insisted the album would be worth the wait.

He tweeted: "And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars!(sic)"

“Culture II” featured guest appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Post Malone and Travis Scott, but it's not yet been revealed who will feature on the new record.