Miley Cyrus has confirmed she has returned to the studio and is feeling "so f***ing inspired".
The 26-year-old singer admitted she feels "so f***ing inspired" at the moment, sparking speculation she is penning some break-up tunes following her split from Kaitlynn Carter, after a whirlwind six-week romance, and recent break-up with Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage.
Miley took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself back in what appeared to be a recording studio and wrote: "Back in the yo! I am so f***ing inspired right now.
"Thank YOU. NEW MOON (sic)"
Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram Stories
In May, "The Climb" hitmaker released EP "She Is Coming", which was due to be the first of three six-song EPs which would make up her seventh studio album "She is Miley Cyrus".
Teasing the first part of the project at the time, she wrote on Instagram: "SHE IS COMING 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence (sic)"