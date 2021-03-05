Miley Cyrus inks new record deal with Columbia

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Miley Cyrus has announced her signing to Columbia Records - the same label as her sister Noah Cyrus. The “WTF Do I Know” singer has signed on the dotted line for her new contract with the major label after leaving RCA Records - where she had been on the roster since 2013 - who released her most recent studio album, 'Plastic Hearts'. Alongside a snap of her holding her paper contract in hand, she wrote on her Instagram Story: “WHEN IM NOT RUNNING GAME. IM RUNNING MY MF BUSINESS. LET’S RIDE. (sic)" Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram Stories Miley - who released three albums with RCA - joins her sister Noah Cyrus on Columbia. The label's CEO Ron Perry reportedly “personally courted” the 28-year-old superstar.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for a release date for Miley's Metallica covers album.

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker recently revealed Sir Elton John tinkles the ivories on her rendition of the heavy metal titan's 1991 classic “Nothing Else Matters”.

The record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

She spilled: “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano. I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many all-stars [are] in this band.

"I'm so excited about this collaboration. I'm really stoked. I love when ingredients don't quite fit."

Miley performed a version of “Nothing Else Matters” at Glastonbury festival in 2019.

The “Prisoner” hitmaker first announced the project back in October.

She said: "We’ve been working on a Metallica covers album and I’m here working on that.

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

James Hetfield and co's music also inspired “Plastic Hearts”.

She said previously: “In my [live] sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence.”