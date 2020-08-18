Miley Cyrus is to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Miley Cyrus is to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards 2020, which takes place on August 30, 2020. The 27-year-old singer will sing her newly-released track, “Midnight Sky”, at the virtual ceremony on August 30, 2020. Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Maluma and CNCO are also set to perform, with even more artists to be announced for the lineup in the coming days. The artists are set to perform at an outdoor location after it was announced that the ceremony will no longer be held at the Barclays Center, due to "safety concerns" amid the coronavirus pandemic. View this post on Instagram Shits about to get freaky I can feel it. I hope you’re ready.... I’m performing at the 2020 #VMAs! Tune in August 30 at 8p on @MTV! 😻 @vmas A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 17, 2020 at 9:01am PDT Elsewhere, this year's nominations are led by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with nine nods each.

The 34-year-old singer and the “7 rings” hitmaker have seven joint nominations for their collaborative track, “Rain On Me”, which is up for Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography.

Gaga is also nominated for Artist of the Year, and Best Quarantine Performance, whilst Ariana will battle it out with herself in the Best Collaboration category, and has a ninth nod in the Best Music Video From Home shortlist.

Ariana has no nominations for any solo awards, as her two nods which aren't with Gaga are for Justin Bieber quarantine-themed collaboration, “Stuck with U”.

And singer and actress Keke Palmer will host the upcoming music awards ceremony, which is expected to be held from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City.

Keke announced the news on her Instagram account, where she shared a video of herself asking her iconic character True Jackson - whom she played in 'True Jackson, VP' from 2008 to 2011 - for style tips ahead of her hosting job.

She wrote alongside the clip: 'I heard y'all was tired of 2020, let's go back to 2008. Join me as I host the @vmas on August 30th on @MTV! #VMAs (sic)"