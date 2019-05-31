Cardi B. Picture: Instagram

Pop stars Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and America's most-popular rapper, Cardi B, dropped new beats just in time to kick start that "Friday Feeling" Fans have quite a variety to add to their playlists, here's a breakdown of what's on offer.

Cyrus released an EP called "She Is Coming." It features the songs that she performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, as well as contributions from Ghostface Killah, RuPaul, Swae Lee, and Mike WiLL Made-It.





While Perry shared a brand new song called “Never Really Over,” along with a colourful, retro music video. The new track is produced by Zedd, who she previously teamed up with for her February 2019 track,|365." The video garnered close to three million views six hours after its release.



