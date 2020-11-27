Miley Cyrus releases new album 'Plastic Hearts'

“Midnight Sky” hitmaker Miley Cyrus has released her new album “Plastic Hearts” and thanked fans for their support. The 28-year-old star admitted she is "overwhelmed" by the reaction to her latest record - the follow-up to 2017's 'Younger Now' - which features collaborations with huge names like Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Dua Lipa. She wrote on Instagram: "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I'm receiving tonight! I was f****** born to make the record I've just released! "To my fans who have been here from the beginning I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I've ever loved or lost, THANK YOU. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker previously explained that she began work on the record in 2018, but it was "all erased" when her life changed drastically after her home was lost in the Malibu fires two years ago.

She told fans: "If you’re reading this … know that I f****** love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago.

“Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f****** life.

"But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.

“Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.

“Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that.

“In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC (sic)"