MTV VMAs honour Chadwick Boseman: ‘His impact lives forever’

New York - “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer at age 43 came as a shock to many in the entertainment industry, was honoured at the MTV VMAs.

Host Keke Palmer said the Sunday night awards show was dedicated to Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on Friday.

Boseman had previously been honoured by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said Boseman was “a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did.” On screen, Boseman played Black icons like Jackie Robinson, James Brown and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

“His impact lives forever,” Palmer noted.