Mzansi reacts to Wiz Khalifa saying he has plans to drop amapiano song

Over the past few months, there’s been a lot of interest around US rappers taking an interest in amapiano. Earlier in the month, Swae Lee excitedly shared on Twitter that he was working on some amapiano music, but came under fire when he appeared to credit Nigeria for the sound.

Now, award winning US rapper Wiz Khalifa has also shared that he too is working on some amapiano songs of his own. “Y’all gonna get some amapiano songs from me, probably next year,” he shared during an Instagram Live video. “American Hip Hop Artist Wiz Khalifa says he plans on releasing Amapiano Music Next Year, while live on Instagram. Cc: @wizkhalifa.,” shared @culturecollecter.

Social media users responded by sharing their reservations at US rappers hopping onto the sound. “Then they go on a world tour that doesn’t even include South Africa,” commented one fan. Another added, “Watch him get Nigerian producers.” @me.marcus.m compared amapiano to champagne. “Piano is only piano when it comes from South Africa, it’s like the champagne of music.” @triple_72 pointed out that unlike their US counterparts, many SA rappers are still hesitant to jump onto amapiano.

“A lot of these American rappers are jumping on amapiano but our own rappers are hesitating come on y'all jump on and make money before strangers make money off our sh*t,” he said. Mzansi amapiano musicians such as Uncle Waffles have been getting a lot of love abroad and making moves across the world. Recently, Beyoncé was seen dancing to her debut hit single “Tanzania” during her ongoing world tour.