2020 is already turning out to be a great year for two of Africa's biggest recording artists, Tiwa Savage and Nasty C.
The two made history as they performed at the Universal Music Group's Sir Lucian Grainge's 2020 Artist Showcase in Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of the Grammy Awards.
They performed alongside the likes of Billie Eilish, who also made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards scooping 5 awards, and the "Before You Go" artist, Lewis Capaldi.
The showcase is done to highlight some of the hottest established and breaking talents in the industry.
Other artists who performed included Karol G, Anthony Ramos, Gregory Porter, Maggie Rogers and DaBaby.