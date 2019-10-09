Nicki Minaj omission from top 50 greatest rappers list causes uproar









Nicki Minaj and T.I. Picture: AP T.I. put his foot in his mouth again after saying that there isn't space for Nicki Minaj on the top 50 greatest rappers list he made with his expediTIously podcast. In a clip from the podcast, T.I. and his co-hosts for the episode discuss their list for the top 50 greatest rappers the "Chun Li" rapper comes up and he says that " it's between Lil Kim and Nicki, I don't think we can have both". The reason, according to him, being that they are a reflection of each other. Following this they had a vote in the room and Lil Kim won unanimously.

TI say its either lil Kim or Nicki Minaj both can't be on list pic.twitter.com/7S9cEfcsHr — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) October 8, 2019

Nicki's Barbz, however, weren't happy with how their queen was discussed on the show and quickly started dragging T.I. and his podcast for their decision.

TI been salty since nicki bodiedddddd him on hello good morning and nobody wanted to hear the version he was on since pic.twitter.com/Tk0c2Fbfxx — Me’Kyale Myurz (@elbonitoguapo) October 8, 2019

I don't argue with Lil Kim fans coz there's literally nothing to argue about.. Matter of fact I can't argue with fans of any rapper that hasn't sold more than 100M records in the US and more than 250M records worldwide compared to Nicki. There's levels to this sh*t. — Respect The Juxx 👿 (@DollarJetSki) October 8, 2019

There’s a reason why T.I. never had a Nicki feature or been on Nicki Minaj song pic.twitter.com/VXAYaQ19ai — R&B = Feelins & Sex Songs 🤤😍 (@TheBossUKNOWIis) October 8, 2019

Can we just take the time out and realize how we saw Nick come from nothing and work her ass of 2 be in the position that she is in now. Nothing was giving to her and this is no shade whatsoever the lady is an icon she earned her 10s stop playing in her face. Nicki is the G.O.A.T — kelz “Thatssss Me” (@4everKelz) October 8, 2019

Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper ever. Idc how corny the TL thinks she is. The scoreboard don’t lie. — Instagram: TheTrillAC (@TheTrillAC) October 9, 2019

Nicki is the only female rapper I know of that has been in the industry for 10 years, still relevant and still on the charts. Who’s doing it like her pic.twitter.com/7GX9Vmi5Wf — ☾hristina✨ (@MoonlightSkies_) October 8, 2019

When the official list was finally revealed on the "No Mediocre" rapper's Instagram page both Nicki and Kim did make the list with the "Super Bass" rapper at number 41 and the "Lady Marmalade" rapper at 40.