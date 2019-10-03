Nicole Scherzinger is too "busy" for a Pussycat Dolls reunion but won't rule it out entirely.
The "Poison" hitmaker insisted she "cannot confirm" recent speculation that she's agreed a multi-million dollar deal with former bandmates Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt to embark on a huge world tour because she's currently focused on other things.
She told E! News: "I've heard about those rumours as well. I cannot confirm those rumours.
"I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can't confirm anything right now.
"Because I'm so busy, I'm doing three different shows on three different continents."