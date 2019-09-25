Former Fifth Harmony star Normani has confirmed that her new album is "more than halfway done" and she can't wait to share the different sides to her as a solo artist.
The former Fifth Harmony star has teased fans that they will be getting her debut solo studio effort very "soon" and shared how her recent hit single "Motivation" - which was co-written by Ariana Grande - is just "one layer" of the "dynamic" record.
Speaking on "The Zach Sang Show", she spilled: "['Motivation'] is one layer.
"I want to make sure this album is very dynamic.
"There are so many dimensions to me, not only as an artist but as a person -- there are things that I want to talk about and emotions that I want to convey. ['Motivation' is] one portion of it for sure but there's a whole more to be able to discover."