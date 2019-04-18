The Burial of Kojo soundtrack. Picture: Twitter

In the last quarter of 2018, The Burial of Kojo finally made its big screen debut. The film is the brainchild of Ghanaian-American musician and filmmaker, Blitz “Blitz the Ambassador” Bazawule. Set in Ghana, it’s the tale of two brothers at loggerheads and a daughter who has to travel between different realms in attempts to save her father from imminent death.

For Bazawule, the film was a labour of love that took him a long time to complete. He started a crowdfunding initiative that saw many a South African contribute and, ultimately, see their names roll up in the credits.

Now, the soundtrack to the film is available on major streaming services. But recently, Bazawule announced that they would be making the soundtrack available on vinyl as well. Will you be buying it?