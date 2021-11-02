Offset tells rappers to do more than make music

Offset wants to push hip hop artists to not limit themselves to just music but stressed importance of remaining true to yourself. The new Balenciaga model urged hip hop musicians to think outside of the box of their musical ambitions.

The 29-year old musician told i-D magazine: “In this day and age, a rapper can no longer be satisfied with just making music.” The “Hype” judge - who has 19.4 million Instagram followers - emphasised the importance of being true to yourself but keeping glamour in mind. He continued: “You have to offer more, show who you really are… but make people fantasise in a way.”

Fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway, Offset gushed about his love for the French capital. He said: "I don't come here enough, but I love Paris. Everything is historical, artistic and fashionable. It's very different from the US, but it's a really beautiful city, with lots of good energy." He attributed his success to his “winner” mindset and knowing what he wants to achieve with his life - which along with his rap career has meant working with Donald Glover on the HBO show “Atlanta”.