Olivia Rodrigo, Drake take home top honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music's most chart-topping artists. According to Variety, before the awards ceremony aired, Billboard announced many of the night's winners, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album. Meanwhile, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song. Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the awards show, which featured performances from controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.

In an interview with Billboard prior to the ceremony, Diddy said that his mission for the night is to "uncancel the cancelled", reports Variety "Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes," Diddy said. "Now we're moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It's time to forgive."

The show also included performances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic. Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child". The Billboard Awards are data-driven, based on a combination of streaming strength, radio airplay, album and track sales, as well as social engagement.

An abridged list of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners: Top Artist

Drake Top New Artist Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist Drake Top Female Artist

Olivia Rodrigo Top Duo/Group BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo Top Streaming Songs Artist Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist BTS Top Radio Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo Top Billboard Global 200 Artist Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist Ed Sheeran Top Tour

The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour') Top R&B Artist Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist The Weeknd Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat Top Rap Artist Drake

Top Rap Male Artist Drake Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion Top Country Artist Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist Morgan Wallen Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift Top Country Duo/Group Dan + Shay

Top Rock Artist Glass Animals Top Rock Tour

The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour') Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist Bad Bunny Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis Top Dance/Electronic Artist Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist Ye Top Gospel Artist

Ye Top Billboard 200 Album Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Top Rap Album Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Top Country Album

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Top Rock Album twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’

Top Latin Album Karol G, ‘KG0516’ Top Dance/Electronic Album

Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’ Top Christian Album Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Gospel Album Ye, ‘Donda’ Top Hot 100 Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ Top Streaming Song The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Selling Song BTS, ‘Butter’ Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’ Top Collaboration The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ Top Viral Song Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Top R&B Song Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’ Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’ Top Rock Song Måneskin, ‘Beggin''

Top Latin Song Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ Top Dance/Electronic Song

Sir Elton John Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ Top Christian Song Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner