Monday, May 16, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, Drake take home top honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022

Singer Olivia Rodrigo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Published 3h ago

The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music's most chart-topping artists.

According to Variety, before the awards ceremony aired, Billboard announced many of the night's winners, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album.

Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.

Meanwhile, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song.

Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the awards show, which featured performances from controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.

In an interview with Billboard prior to the ceremony, Diddy said that his mission for the night is to "uncancel the cancelled", reports Variety

"Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes," Diddy said.

"Now we're moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It's time to forgive."

The show also included performances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".

The Billboard Awards are data-driven, based on a combination of streaming strength, radio airplay, album and track sales, as well as social engagement.

An abridged list of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners:

Top Artist

Drake

Top New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Male Artist

Drake

Top Female Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Song Sales Artist

BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Ed Sheeran

Top Tour

The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour')

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Top R&B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Top Rock Tour

The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour')

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Top Rap Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Top Country Album

Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Top Rock Album

twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’

Top Latin Album

Karol G, ‘KG0516’

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’

Top Christian Album

Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Gospel Album

Ye, ‘Donda’

Top Hot 100 Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Streaming Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Selling Song

BTS, ‘Butter’

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Top Collaboration

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Top R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’

Top Rap Song

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’

Top Rock Song

Måneskin, ‘Beggin''

Top Latin Song

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Sir Elton John Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’

Top Christian Song

Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner

Top Gospel Song

Ye, ‘Hurricane’

