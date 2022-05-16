Olivia Rodrigo, Drake take home top honours at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards returned to Las Vegas for its 2022 edition, delivering a star-studded evening in celebration of music's most chart-topping artists.
According to Variety, before the awards ceremony aired, Billboard announced many of the night's winners, including Drake, who took home five awards for top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist and rap album.
Olivia Rodrigo took home the most awards of the night with seven, including new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist and Billboard 200 album.
Meanwhile, Ye was honored with Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song and gospel song.
Sean "Diddy" Combs hosted the awards show, which featured performances from controversial figures Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott.
In an interview with Billboard prior to the ceremony, Diddy said that his mission for the night is to "uncancel the cancelled", reports Variety
"Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes," Diddy said.
"Now we're moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It's time to forgive."
The show also included performances from Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro and Silk Sonic.
Machine Gun Kelly dedicated his acoustic performance to his "wife" Megan Fox and their "unborn child".
The Billboard Awards are data-driven, based on a combination of streaming strength, radio airplay, album and track sales, as well as social engagement.
An abridged list of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners:
Top Artist
Drake
Top New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Male Artist
Drake
Top Female Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Song Sales Artist
BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Ed Sheeran
Top Tour
The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour')
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Top Rock Tour
The Rolling Stones ('No Filter Tour')
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Ye
Top Gospel Artist
Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’
Top Rap Album
Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Top Country Album
Taylor Swift, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’
Top Rock Album
twenty one pilots, ‘Scaled and Icy’
Top Latin Album
Karol G, ‘KG0516’
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Illenium, ‘Fallen Embers’
Top Christian Album
Ye, ‘Donda’
Top Gospel Album
Ye, ‘Donda’
Top Hot 100 Song
The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
Top Streaming Song
The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
Top Selling Song
BTS, ‘Butter’
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Top Collaboration
The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’
Top Viral Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Top R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave The Door Open’
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, ‘Industry Baby’
Top Rock Song
Måneskin, ‘Beggin''
Top Latin Song
Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Sir Elton John Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’
Top Christian Song
Ye, ‘Hurricane’ – winner
Top Gospel Song
Ye, ‘Hurricane’