Olivia Rodrigo: Lady Gaga is the best performer of our generation

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the one performance by a pop icon that blew her away the most. The 18-year-old pop star will never forget how "incredible" the 35-year-old Grammy-winner's dramatic stage presence was when she took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 to perform her early hit “Paparazzi”.

During an interview with French outlet Konbini, the “Good 4 U” hitmaker said: “She acts this whole thing out – it’s incredible. I love Lady Gaga. I think she’s like the best performer of our generation. Just watching her on the piano is just incredible, and so magical." The “A Star is Born” actress' iconic performance saw her lifted in the air by her troupe of dancers as fake blood gushed down her.

Meanwhile, the “Deja Vu” singer recently praised another pop megastar for ​being “so supportive of other women”. Olivia received a sweet letter from Taylor Swift after she achieved global stardom with her hit single “Driver’s License”, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to. She said: “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women.

“She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.” Olivia also had kind words to say about Selena Gomez, whom she spoke to about “prioritising mental health”. She added: I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritising mental health, which I think is really important in this industry.