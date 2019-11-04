PICS + VIDEO: Halsey wins big, Liam Gallagher makes history at MTV EMAs









Singer Halsey poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain. Liam Gallagher closed the MTV European Music Awards with 'Wonderwall'. The Oasis star was honoured with the Rock Icon award at the annual music ceremony at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, where he joked about the language barrier in his performance. Changing the end of the phrase, he sang: "And all the roads we have to walk are winding / And all the lights that lead us there are blinding / There are many things that I / Would like to say to you but I don't speak Spanish." Liam also performed his track 'Once' from his latest release, 'Why Me? Why Not.'

There was also performances from Dua Lipa, who looked stunning as she opened the show with 'Don't Start Now', whilst Halsey wowed with a beautiful version of her hit track, 'Graveyard'.

Singer Niall Horan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Seville.

Earlier in the night, Liam congratulated MTV for "recognising his brilliance" as he collected the first ever Rock Icon award at the MTV EMAs.

He said: "Thank you man. I won't keep you too long but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognising my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well."



Singer Dua Lipa poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Seville, Spain. Pictures: AP





Halsey triumphed over pop superstars including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Becky G to pick up Best Pop.

She said: "I don't know where to stand. I didn't think I was going to get this. I feel so lucky to be making pop music at a time where pop music is so special. There are so many different genres all blending together. I don't get to do it without amazing people like you so gracias [thank you], I really appreciate it."

MTV presenter Becca Dudley poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Seville.

