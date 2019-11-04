Liam Gallagher closed the MTV European Music Awards with 'Wonderwall'.
The Oasis star was honoured with the Rock Icon award at the annual music ceremony at the FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain, where he joked about the language barrier in his performance.
Changing the end of the phrase, he sang: "And all the roads we have to walk are winding / And all the lights that lead us there are blinding / There are many things that I / Would like to say to you but I don't speak Spanish."
Liam also performed his track 'Once' from his latest release, 'Why Me? Why Not.'