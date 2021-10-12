Pink beats Rihanna and Madonna to become UK’s most played artist of the 21st century

US recording artist Pink has been named as the most-played female artist in the UK since the 21st century began, according to music licensing company PPL. The ’So What’ singer beat the likes of fellow female artists like Madonna, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Beyonce, the UK’s Daily Mail reported.

According to the publication, music usage and air play data from radio and television stations across Britain determined her top spot on the list. The country’s very own superstar Adele ranked in sixth place. Pink, real name Alecia Moore, thus far has released eight solo albums and one collaborative album. Whereas Adele just has three albums under her belt.

The news may come as a welcome surprise for the 42-year old turned real estate mogul. She just put her Malibu mansion back on the market - just three months after buying it, Bang Showbiz reported. The 'Just Like a Pill' singer purchased the luxurious pad - which once belonged to singer Barry Manilow - for $13.7m in June 2021 and is now asking for $15-million for the property.