Post Malone plans to get back into the studio when his tour ends and hopes to have a new album out this year.
The 24-year-old musician is planning to get back into the recording studio once the North American leg of his 'Runaway Tour' is completed and is hoping to have the follow-up to 'Hollywood's Bleeding' - which was released last September - completed before the end of 2020.
He said: "I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020."
The "Rockstar" hitmaker was nominated for two Grammy awards this weekend for his and Swae Lee's song "Sunflower", Record of the Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance, but he skipped the ceremony because he was in need of a break to recharge ahead of getting back on the road next week after partying "a little hard" recently.
He explained to Rolling Stone magazine: "I'm taking it nice and easy. I needed a little break because I've been partying a little hard, so it feels good to be back home and playing 'Call of Duty'.