Post Malone receives his 8th diamond certification, breaks Bruno Mars record

Multi diamond-selling rap star Post Malone has added yet another feather to his cap after his label Universal Music Group announced that he’d broken the record for the most Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) diamond-certified singles from any artist. This comes after the 27-year-old received three new diamond certifications for his hit singles, “Circles”, “Better Now” and “I Fall Apart”.

This takes his tally of RIAA diamond-certified records to eight, breaking the record previously held by Bruno Mars (six). The eight certifications are for “White Iverson”, “Congratulations”, “I Fall Apart, “Psycho”, “Rockstar”, “Better Now”, “Sunflower” and “Circles”. Social media has been filled with congratulatory posts for Malone’s unprecedented achievement.

Hip hop blog @HipHopAllDay shared, “Post Malone just broke the record for the MOST Diamond certified singles in history (8) 🤯💎 • Better Now (new) • I Fall Apart (new)

• Circles (new) • Sunflower • Psycho

• Congratulations • Rockstar • White Iverson

“An incredible achievement in such a short time.” Post Malone just broke the record for the MOST Diamond certified singles in history (8) 🤯💎



• Better Now (new)

• I Fall Apart (new)

• Circles (new)

• Sunflower

• Psycho

• Congratulations

• Rockstar

• White Iverson



An incredible achievement in such a short time. pic.twitter.com/zGJBSWgMv0 — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) April 20, 2023 Post also holds the record for the highest platinum-certified single of all-time with “Sunflower”, which is a 2018 collaboration with Swae Lee. “Sunflower” is currently sitting at an astounding 17x platinum. In celebration of this achievement, Post has unveiled “The Diamond Collection”, which is a compilation album that was released on Friday.

The compilation boasts all his diamond-certified singles along with his latest release, “Chemical”, which is the first offering from his upcoming fifth studio album, which is one of the most anticipated projects of 2023. “#PostMalone has dropped 'The Diamond Collection' in celebration of his new #RIAA record as the artist with the most diamond-certified records.” #PostMalone has dropped 'The Diamond Collection' in celebration of his new #RIAA record as the artist with the most diamond-certified records pic.twitter.com/uAesNDi8Kd — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) April 21, 2023 The Diamond Collection track listing:

1. White Iverson 2. Congratulations (feat. Quavo) 3. I Fall Apart

4. Rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) 5. Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) 6. Better Now