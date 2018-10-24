FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo, Avicii accepts the award for favorite artist - electronic dance music at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Avicii’s family released a statement Monday, April 23, 2018, saying they “would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother.” They say they are grateful for his fans around the world who loved his music. Swedish-born Avicii, whose name is Tim Bergling, was found dead, April 20, in Muscat, Oman. He was 28. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

A posthumous Avicii album may be released using unheard music from the late DJ. The star - who tragically passed away in April, aged 28 - is said to have had "several songs" which hadn't been unveiled before his death, and his friend Aloe Blacc has confirmed there are discussions about letting fans hear them.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "There are several songs left. I believe the record label is working with his parents and the estate to find a way to bring these unreleased songs to the public.

"But for me there's no rush - I would leave that with his parents."

While Nile Rogers recently revealed he also has "at least" 10 unreleased songs he recorded with Avicii - whose real name is Tim Bergling - and praised the DJ's knack for creating a hit song.

He previously said: "Between Avicii and me, there's at least ten, at least. We laughed all the time. I used to say, 'You put Tim and I in a room and we can do the entire Top 20 in, like, two or three weeks.' "

Now, it appears Aloe was also in the studio at the time as he revealed he was working with them both on the sessions.

He added: "I think I did a couple of songs in the session with Nile as well."

Aloe - who will release his own festive album 'Christmas Funk' next month ahead of a another LP in 2019 - took time to praise his friend's huge hit 'Wake Me Up!', which topped the charts in 22 countries.

He said: "It's still a song of celebrations and nostalgia, and hope for the future. I think the hope for the future part is even stronger.

"Avicii's death has been a call to a lot of young folks for people to take better care of themselves and surround themselves with people who are looking out for their best interests."