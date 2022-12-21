Pusha T distances himself from Kanye West: ‘He’s not speaking to me now’

As far as Kanye West loyalists go, few have stood the test of time quite like rapper and record executive Pusha T. The 45-year-old has been the head of West’s record label G.O.O.D Music since 2015 and stuck with West, who now goes by the name Ye, through all the drama.

But it seems even Pusha T has finally fallen out with the “Stronger” hitmaker after he indicated in an interview with XXL that he’d left his role as president of the label. After the interviewer asked if he was still part of GOOD Music, Pusha T responded, “No, I’m not.” “EXCLUSIVE: Pusha T reveals he's no longer president of G.O.O.D. Music, distances himself from Kanye West. "He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it"

"He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it"https://t.co/R8c8MQRo1G — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 19, 2022 For the sake of clarity, he also explicitly confirmed that he had no affiliation whatsoever with the label anymore.

“He’s not speaking to me now,” Pusha T said. “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. “I’m not with it. I heard about this (InfoWars) stuff. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.” He also said the last time they spoke was when he was still on tour a few weeks ago. “I just expressed myself,” he explained. “I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, ‘Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.’”

Pitchfork reported that the InfoWars episode Pusha T was referring to West’s recent appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars, where he made a number of remarks that many perceived as hateful while praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.