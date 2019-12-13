Pussycat Dolls film MTV special about reunion









Band members Carmit Bachar, from left, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta, of the Pussycat Dolls, pose for portraits at a central London hotel. Picture: AP The Pussycat Dolls have teamed up with MTV for a 30-minute mini-documentary about their comeback. The "Dont Cha" hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have recorded a 30-minute mini documentary featuring interviews with all five members ahead of their comeback tour next year. An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Pussycat Dolls' comeback is the most exciting reunion since the Spice Girls, so everyone wants a piece of the action. "The special has new interviews with all the women documenting how they came back together and plans for the tour." The news comes after it was revealed a new album by the US girl group is "in the works".

The "When I Grow Up" hitmakers debuted a new single 'React' for their recent comeback performance on "The X Factor: Celebrity and have promised the track will be followed by even more music next year.

Discussing the possibility of a new record - which would be their first since 2008's "Doll Domination" - Jessica said: "It's all in the works."

Carmit added: "We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline."

The 'Buttons' singers will also embark on their 'Unfinished Business' tour in April and have promised fans will be delighted with the show.

Jessica teased: "You're going to get all the elements of the Pussycat Dolls: Water, fire."

She also admitted the band were all "so emotional" when they got back together following a 10-year break.

She said: "It was so emotional. We all had tears in our eyes when we first got into the room together again.

"We love this group. We love being together. It's just an amazing experience all around."

Carmit added: "It's been incredible. It's been a whirlwind, for sure. Everybody wanted this to happen, not just fans, but we did and we call it divine timing."

And the pair believe it was important for the band to go their separate ways in order to "flourish and evolve".

Carmit said: "We all had things that we needed to do in our lives and go our separate ways to kind of flourish and evolve and grow as women.

"It feels so good to be back with my girls. It's like a sisterhood. We went through a lot together...We are these women that were ready to come back."

Former Doll Melody Thornton is not involved in the reunion.