The Pussycat Dolls have teamed up with MTV for a 30-minute mini-documentary about their comeback.
The "Dont Cha" hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have recorded a 30-minute mini documentary featuring interviews with all five members ahead of their comeback tour next year.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "The Pussycat Dolls' comeback is the most exciting reunion since the Spice Girls, so everyone wants a piece of the action.
"The special has new interviews with all the women documenting how they came back together and plans for the tour."
The news comes after it was revealed a new album by the US girl group is "in the works".