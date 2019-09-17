The Pussycat Dolls. Picture: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Pussycat Dolls are making a comeback after bandmembers Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt signed a multi-million deal. Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and bandmates Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, Jessica Sutta and Kimberly Wyatt have reportedly signed a multi-million deal to reunite and go on a huge world tour.

A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the 10-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready.

"Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to rejoin the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.

"The tour is going to be huge and the group will be playing their greatest hits. But there has been talk of the possibility of them recording new music.

"It's in the early stages but now they're going to be back together, a couple of them, including Nicole, have said they'd be open to working on some new sounds together."

The group - who split in 2009 - is expected to head out on tour in 2020.

Earlier this year, Nicole hinted at a reunion when she revealed she missed touring with her former bandmates.

She said: "I miss touring. That's why I'd love to one day go back out so it could be a party.

"When I went solo after, I really enjoyed touring with my dancers and I was like 'God I miss my girls'. I'd love for us to be able to get back out and just enjoy it and breathe."

And Melody recently revealed she would be open to a reunion.

She said: "I don't think a Pussycat Dolls reunion is impossible to fathom. I love and respect my bandmates, so when the stars align."