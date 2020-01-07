Queen + Adam Lambert could be set to play the Fire Fight Australia charity concert next month to support the recovery and fight against the ongoing bushfires Down Under.
Amidst the devastating fires across the country, a fundraising show has been announced at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16.
promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live are in talks with several global artists and local stars to perform to raise funds for the recovery efforts, and the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers and their frontman could be set to top the bill, as they are due to play the same stadium the night before.
Though nothing has been confirmed yet, guitarist Brian May has voiced his concerns and sent his prayers to the people of Australia, whose homes have been destroyed by the on-going blazes and more than 20 people who have tragically lost their lives.
The animal rights activist praised the "younger generation" for their work saving wildlife, including kangaroos.