Tributes continue to pour in for Grammy-winning singer and songwriter James Ingram who lost his battle with brain cancer on Tuesday, January 29. According to TMZ sources close to the singer revealed Ingram had been fighting cancer for an extended period.

Ingram was nominated for 14 Grammys, taking home two awards during his career.

His song "One Hundred Ways" was named best male R&B performance in 1981, and his duet with Michael McDonald on "Yah Mo B There" earned the award for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984.

Quincy Jones, Kenny Lattimore, Maxwell are among those who have paid tribute to his life and legacy.

"There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever," wrote Jones.

And more tributes started flooding from the music fraternity, friends and fans of the R&B legend.

Today I celebrate the life of James Ingram. His unmistakable voice and songwriting genius set a standard of excellence for me. James Ingram paved the way for me to sing love songs with intent and authenticity. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/L0cMK2s1UV — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) January 29, 2019

James Ingram More Than Just 100 ways • RIH 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dIngs5NyvL — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) January 30, 2019

RIP the great James Ingram, a vocalist all vocalists looked up to — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 29, 2019

Multi talented...songwriter, singer, composer James Ingram passed away today. Damn I feel like all the greats I knew personally as a kid are almost gone. Prayers to his family. RIP James Ingram — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 29, 2019