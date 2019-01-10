View this post on Instagram
Thank God for his grace,guidance,love AND deliverance. I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want “expose” the pain filled, scared,abused women I was.STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I “didn’t choose wisely.” NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED. And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO....as in IN MY PAST😳YOU’RE NOT ALONG. From covering bruises and saying you “bumped into the counter” to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a “good man” to avoid a beating for saying the opposite....I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS....WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivor IAMDREAKELLY......
R. Kelly not charged for allegedly giving woman STI
R. Kelly is off the hook for allegedly giving one of his sexual assault accusers claimed that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.
According to TMZ, the Dallas police department is said to have closed an investigation into allegations that the R&B singer infected an anonymous woman with an STD while holding her captive as a sex slave for several months in 2017.
However, the anonymous woman’s attorney, Lee Merritt is reportedly seeking to file a civil suit against Kelly on his client’s behalf.
Kelly, meanwhile, is currently being investigated by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office and the State Attorney in Chicago has made a plea for any witnesses or victims to come forward following the airing of the 'Surviving R.Kelly' on Lifetime. Women including the singer’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly have claimed to have suffered from abuse at the hands of the singer.
In a lengthy post, Andrea shared some of the details of the abuse: "Though some want “expose” the pain-filled, scared, abused women I was.....STOP! I AM No longer afraid," she wrote beneath an extract of an article on victims of abuse.
She continued: "No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I 'didn’t choose wisely, NO MORE! '".