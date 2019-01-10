R Kelly. Picture: AP

R. Kelly is off the hook for allegedly giving one of his sexual assault accusers claimed that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.



According to TMZ, the Dallas police department is said to have closed an investigation into allegations that the R&B singer infected an anonymous woman with an STD while holding her captive as a sex slave for several months in 2017.





However, the anonymous woman’s attorney, Lee Merritt is reportedly seeking to file a civil suit against Kelly on his client’s behalf.





Kelly, meanwhile, is currently being investigated by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office and the State Attorney in Chicago has made a plea for any witnesses or victims to come forward following the airing of the 'Surviving R.Kelly' on Lifetime. Women including the singer’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly have claimed to have suffered from abuse at the hands of the singer.





In a lengthy post, Andrea shared some of the details of the abuse: "Though some want “expose” the pain-filled, scared, abused women I was.....STOP! I AM No longer afraid," she wrote beneath an extract of an article on victims of abuse.



