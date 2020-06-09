Republic Records vows to stop using 'urban' description

Republic Records - one of the most influential record labels in the US - has announced plans to stop using the word "urban" to describe music of black origin.

The company - which is one of the most influential record labels in the US and is home to the likes of Drake and Ariana Grande - has announced it will no longer use the contentious word to describe "departments, employee titles and music genres".

In a statement, Republic explained: "'Urban' is rooted in the historical evolution of terms that sought to define black music.

"As with a lot of our history, the original connotation of the term urban was not deemed negative. However, over time the meaning and connotations of 'urban' have shifted and it developed into a generalisation of black people in many sectors of the music industry, including employees and music by black artists.

"While this change will not and does not affect any of our staff structurally, it will remove the use of this antiquated term.