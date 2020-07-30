Rihanna reassures fans they will 'not be disappointed' when new music drops

Rihanna has told her fans they will "not be disappointed" when her new music finally drops, and admitted she is "always working" on new tunes. The 32-year-old singer - whose last album, “Anti”, dropped in 2016 - has reassured fans they will "not be disappointed" when she brings out new tunes, but she refuses to simply put out music because "people are waiting". She said: "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. "It's going to be worth it. "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.

"It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

Rihanna also joked it feels as though her debut single “Pon de Replay”, which dropped in 2005, was released "just a few years ago".

Asked what she thinks about when reflecting on her career, she told “Entertainment Tonight”: "I'm 10 years older, I'm 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it's like a decade plus.

"That is what I think about! But I'm also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I'm grateful. It's been fun and I can't even complain."

Earlier this month, it was reported Rihanna had put her ninth album on hold "indefinitely" to focus on her beauty empire.

A source said: "Rihanna's ninth album is on hold indefinitely.

"She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line (Fenty Skin) to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range."

And in May, the “Rude Boy” hitmaker told fans she had "lost" her long-awaited ninth album.