UK singer Sam Smith cancelled his first show in Cape Town on Tuesday after performing for 45 minutes due to vocal strain. The "Lay Me Down" singer took the stage at GrandWest Arena full of energy to kick off the Cape Town leg of his tour.

All seem fined as he opened the night with "Dancing With A Stranger", "I'm Not The Only One", "Omen", "Nirvana" and a few more songs.

Smith then abruptly exited the stage during "Baby You Drive Me Crazy" with his backup singers closing out the song.

The arena became very silent and a few minutes later an announcer said that there were some technical difficulties.

A couple of minutes later the house lights were turned on giving the thousands of concertgoers the bad news that the show had been cancelled due to Smith suffering vocal strain.

Following this Big Concerts official Twitter account released a statement saying: "Sam Smith's CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance. Ticket holders will be contacted directly. We will keep you posted with more info for the other CPT performances as it becomes available.

It is still unclear if the "Pray" singer will be able to perform the rest of his Cape Town dates.

Fans of the singer voiced their feelings about the situation and sent well wishes to Smith on social media. Many also applauded him for performing a phenomenal 45 minutes.