Sam Smith. Picture: Instagram



British singer Sam Smith is currently performing in South Africa as part of his " The Thrill of it All" world tour.

Following his Johannesburg leg of his tour, Smith took to social media to share a video of a fan singing along to his hit song "Lay Me Down," alongside the caption: " My anxiety has been really intense the last few days and my friend sent me this video and it has cheered me up so much!! Whoever you are, I wish we could’ve met last night!! You are wonderful xx thank you for coming to the show (sic).





Fans were quick to relate to the video, saying that he's show was vibe and that she was them, adding that his music is often a coping mechanism for their own anxiety.





One fan wrote: "T his was literally me at your show. I had only ever dreamed of seeing you live and when I did, you changed my life. Your music is my coping mechanism for my anxiety. I get stressed over school and other things but for some reason your music just changes my perspective on things.





Your song midnight train is my favourite song to listen to when I’m stressed because it has such an amazing meaning. When you started to sing it at your concert my heart filled with happiness. Your concert was literally the best day of my life and I literally can’t say how much I love you. Seriously, you mean the world to us little sailors and we love you so much (sic)"





Smith, who performed his first Cape Town show last night, sadly had to cut his performance short due to a strained voice. While fans were disappointed, many took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

.@samsmith cancelled an hour into the show last night. I’d be more disappointed but those first 60 minutes were FIRE 🔥 what a show. Don’t worry Sammy, you rest those vocal chords ✨ #TheThrillOfItAll — Mon DV (@ThisIsMon_dv) April 17, 2019

Sam smith live in Cape Town !!! South Africa!! Before the show got cancelled !! #SamSmith #samsmithcapetown !! We all thinking of you SAM❤️ pic.twitter.com/I9eOyTvCI9 — ShaneKayserqueen (@shane0411) April 16, 2019



