Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have reportedly received death threats from Taylor Swift's fans following a row over her back catalogue.
The businessmen and other staff at Big Machine records have reportedly been receiving threats via social media, email and text since the "Me!" hitmaker spoke out last week to accuse the executives of stopping her from performing her old music at the American Music Awards (AMAs) and having it used in a Netflix documentary.
According to TMZ, Scooter's wife, Yael Cohen and their three young children have also been mentioned as targets.
The music manager's Ithaca Holdings office in Nashville had to be closed down last week due to the threats and police have been notified.
It was announced on Monday that Taylor had come to an agreement with Big Machine Label Group - which is run by Scott and was acquired by Scooter's company in July - and will be able to perform her old songs at the AMAs later this month.