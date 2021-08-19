Sean Paul has an X-rated version of his 'Only Fanz' music video on his OnlyFans

Sean Paul has revealed he signed up to OnlyFans to host a "naughty" version of his “Only Fanz” music video. The 48-year-old dancehall legend teamed up with rapper Ty Dolla $ign on his latest song, which celebrates the women who make money from their videos and photos on the adult site, and the “Hey Sexy Lady” singer has revealed he set up his own profile just to host the "naughty version" of the promo.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Sean said: "I did my own OnlyFan pages just for this song. "The video is on there, there's a clean version and a not-so-clean version and a naughty version." And the “Shake That Thing” hitmaker is even considering giving Cardi B a run for her money by posting some videos of him doing housework.

He said: "I'll see what I do with the platform in the future. Maybe I'll clean too, that would be interesting." Sean insists the song is intended to be "empowering" towards "all the independent women" making a living on the platform. In a press release, he said of the song: “’Only Fanz’ is for all the independent women who know their worth and empowering all the independent women who work hard to make their money