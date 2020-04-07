Selena Gomez excited to drop 'Rare' deluxe edition to aid Covid-19 relief

Selena Gomez announced on Tuesday that she will be releasing a new deluxe edition of her new album "Rare" on April 9, with proceeds going to help the Covid-19 relief fund.

She wrote: "The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can presave it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in my bio. ", with a picture of her album cover of herself with the "Rare" tattoo on her neck.

In the second picture, the "Hand to Myself" singer posted a message about her new song "Boyfriend" stressing that they song was written long before the COVID-19 crisis and her focus now is on 'safety, unity, and recovery' for everyone.

It read: "Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called "Boyfriend". It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love,but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of prorities.Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic. Because of that, I'm personally donating to the Plus1 Covid-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official storeto the Fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe, featuring "Boyfriend"is out April 9th".