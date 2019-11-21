Selena Gomez has joked she should "probably stop" working on new music because she was "confusing" her record label as she gears up for her album release.
Sharing a clip of herself in the studio with friends Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Trante to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Another dream team session. We should probably stop though ... I'm just confusing my label now (sic)"
Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted her new music is something she's "passionate about" and she doesn't want to shy away from writing songs that are meaningful to her, because she knows there are "million of people" who can relate to the "experiences" she's had.
She said: "I spent years living in fear of speaking up or saying things and I guess that's just the people-pleaser in me.