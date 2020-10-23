Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello inspires all my songs

Shawn Mendes made the confession that every song he has ever written has been about his girlfriend, who he started dating in summer 2019. Speaking in a trailer for his Netflix documentary “In Wonder”, he said: "A song comes on the radio or something and I’m like everything is about you, they’ve always been about you. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote.'" Shawn previously admitted he has found it “tough” being away from his girlfriend Camila. Revealing Camila had returned home just a few days ago after filming 'Cinderella' in London, Shawn said: “She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half. It was tough. I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away.

The 22-year-old singer also gushed over his romance with the former Fifth Harmony member, as he said dating Camila has taught him to be less afraid of speaking from his heart.

He added: “I realised I had a lot of fear as a human … to say how my heart was feeling. And I realised when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t really have to be experts.

And the “Treat You Better” singer previously revealed that dating Camila, 23, forced him to be more "emotional and vulnerable" and open about his feelings.

He explained: "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.'

“It actually was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and vulnerable."