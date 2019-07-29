Shawn Mendes performs at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Picture: Reuters

Chart-topping singer Shawn Mendes has confessed he "can't believe" he was given the opportunity to feature on Chance The Rapper's debut album. The 20-year-old singer and the 26-year-old rap star joined forces to collaborate on the track "Ballin Flossin", which features on Chance's album 'The Big Day', and Shawn relished the experience of making the record.

He wrote on Twitter: "Cant believe I get to be a part of this album @chancetherapper you're truly the best man thank you! #BallinFlossin (sic)"

The Twitter post came shortly after Chance revealed how their collaboration unfolded.

He shared: "I've known him for about four or five years.

"I met him at a show I played a long time ago, and we just never got some music together. He was in Chicago a few weeks ago and I had this house beat I was working on, and he came through the studio and was like, 'I love this one.' He laid the vocals and it was incredible."

Chance also spoke glowingly about Kanye West, describing him as an "amazing friend".

The rapper revealed Kanye was a major influence behind his new album, even though the outspoken musician doesn't feature on the record.

Chance said: "He's one of the most supportive people in my life.

"I went and spent some time with him a couple weeks before the album dropped. He just gave me some ideas. We've spent a lot of time on the phone in the past two days. That's fellowship and it's strengthening each other."