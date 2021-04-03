Sinach spreads message of love, healing and hope this Easter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nigerian singer and songwriter Osinachi Joseph, known as Sinach, is hosting an Easter special celebration concert this Sunday, on YouTube. Titled “Sinach Live: A Celebration of Joy”, the 60-minute concert, will be streamed exclusively on YouTube on Sunday, April 4, at 6pm. Sinach is promising her fans around the world a unique performance accompanied by uplifting messages of love, healing and hope for the world during these challenging times. Commenting on the show, Sinach says: “I am particularly delighted to be able to connect with my friends from around the world on the YouTube platform, where they can expect me to present some of my popular songs, and others from my new album, ”Greatest Lord“. She adds: “Easter Sunday is a time to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the celebration of life.

“I am extremely excited that, while this past year has been challenging for so many, we are able to connect on this platform to share uplifting songs during this long weekend.”

Echoing Sinach’s statement, Addy Awofisayo, YouTube Content Partnership Lead at Google Sub-Saharan Africa says: “Music is a universal language that has the ability to uplift and connect people across the world.

“YouTube is proud to be able to host this very special concert from Sinach, and delighted to promote courage, optimism and joy at this time when it’s much needed.”

She adds: “We are very excited to be able to bring Sinach’s A Celebration of Joy concert to people in their homes this Easter Sunday.”

The award-winning star has performed and headlined concerts in over 50 countries including South Africa, Kenya, US, Canada, Jamaica, Grenada, Uganda, Barbados, Zambia and the United Kingdom.

She released her most-anticipated upcoming album “Greatest Lord” on Good Friday, April 2.

“Greatest Lord is a declaration of God’s sovereignty and Lordship over all situations and circumstances the world is currently going through,” explains Sinach.

She adds:“We are in unprecedented times, literally living in Bible days right now, and Greatest Lord is a worship project to help Christians all over the world recognise Jesus as the solution to today’s hurting world.”