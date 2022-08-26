Sir Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘improve her confidence’

The 75-year-old star has teamed up with Spears, 40, for “Hold Me Closer”, and John believes the single could have a transformative impact on the pop icon, who won her long-running conservatorship battle last year.

John said: “She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long. We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be all right.”

He believes the single could help Spears to understand the “love” and “care” that fans have for her.

He told the “Guardian” newspaper: “I’m so excited to be able to do it with her because if it is a big hit, and I think it may be, it will give her so much more confidence than she’s got already and she will realise that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy. That’s all anybody in their right mind would want after she went through such a traumatic time.”