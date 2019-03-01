Solange. Picture: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and visual artist Solange Knowles released her new album "When I Get Home" on Friday. The album is an exploration of origin. It asks the question how much of ourselves do we bring with us versus leave behind in our evolution. The artist returned to Third Ward Houston to answer this.

The album includes contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Chassol, Playboi Carti, Standing on the Corner, Panda Bear, Devin the Dude, The-Dream, and more. It also features samples from Third Ward’s own Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad, poet Pat Parker, and Scarface.

When I Get Home tracklist:

1. Things I Imagined

2. S McGregor (interlude)

3. Down With The Clique

4. Way To The Show

5. Can I Hold The Mic (interlude)

6. Stay Flo

7. Dreams

8. Nothing Without Intention (interlude)

9. Almeda

10. Time (is)

11. My Skin My Logo

12. We Deal With The Freak'n (intermission)

13. Jerrod

14. Binz

15. Beltway

16. Exit Scott (interlude)

17. Sound Of Rain

18. Not Screwed! (interlude)

19. I'm A Witness

The album, which was written, performed, and executive produced by Solange, is available now digitally everywhere.